Our 10-part Big Story series on growth in the Magic Valley is officially over, but the region continues to grow every day.
For the past 10 weeks, we’ve looked at every angle of Twin Falls and south-central Idaho that we could think of, and we tried to envision what those might look like in the decades to come.
After an initial history of Twin Falls to set the scene for the package, we started back in late July with a Big Story on the future of crime and public safety in Twin Falls and in smaller communities across the valley. This past Sunday, we wrapped up the series with a look at the air-tight housing markets in the Magic Valley, especially in Mini-Cassia and Twin Falls, and whether relief might be on the way.
Between the end caps, we explored the futures of business and residential water use, education, health care, public transportation, wastewater treatment, sports and entertainment in the valley. It was a massive, expansive series. Almost all of those packages came with an editorial that was written separately by our Editorial Board.
We’ve done plenty of talking — or, rather, writing. Now we want to hear from you.
Several Times-News staffers — reporters Mychel Matthews and Heather Kennison, sports editor Victor Flores, enterprise editor Alex Valentine, photographer Pat Sutphin and Publisher Kevin Kampman — will set up shop from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Twin Beans Coffee at 144 Main Ave E. in Twin Falls. You won’t miss us. We’ll be the ones guzzling coffee and surrounded by stacks of newspapers.
As regional growth continues, some of the pressing issues identified in our Big Story series will be upon us sooner than we think. We won’t have a story and an editorial on growth every Sunday anymore, but growth will continue to drive much of our coverage in the coming months and years. With how fast the area is changing, how could it not?
We hosted another of these community forums after the first growth package published back in July. Turnout was good, and people came prepared with questions and concerns. We hope turnout will be even better this time.
There is no question too big or too small. This is your Magic Valley. So how do you want it to look in 20 years?
