A survey of Idaho attorneys released in late October slightly favored Magistrate Judge Roger Harris over opponent David Gadd for the Fifth Judicial District judge seat. Harris received scores that were marginally better than Gadd across the board, including in areas such as understanding of the law and judicial temperament and demeanor.
That’s where we stand on this race too. We endorse Harris for the open Fifth Judicial District judge seat, but we think both candidates would make excellent judges. Voters in south-central Idaho have two good options in Harris and Gadd.
The two candidates for the judge seat beat out water adjudication officer Theodore Booth and public defense attorney Samuel Beus in May’s primary election, but neither received a large enough share of the vote to win it outright. So Harris received the most votes a few months ago, but he and Gadd will be on the ballot again in November.
This is a rare chance for voters to weigh in on a district judge seat. With the timing of Judge Randy Stoker’s death in January, the Judicial Council said it was unlikely the state would appoint a replacement before the final day that candidates could file to run. Now voters get to choose their next judge instead.
Harris has served as a magistrate judge since 2005. Before then, he practiced civil and criminal law in Twin Falls, both as a prosecuting attorney and a public defender. In all, he’s spent more than 25 years in the legal field, all in the Magic Valley.
Gadd has extensive experience in complicated civil law, and he’s worked in that field more recently than Harris. But Harris also has a broad range of legal experience, including in complicated civil law, and he’s already been a judge for 13 years.
The things we look for in a judge — demeanor, temperament and fairness, to name a few — are plentiful in both Harris and Gadd. But like the survey of Idaho attorneys, we think Harris is a better candidate for the Fifth Judicial District judge seat.
