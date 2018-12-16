This week, a state panel voted on party lines to give a $51 bump to the governor’s housing allowance. It’s a small increase that brought a big issue to light.
It bumped the allowance from $4,500 a month to $4,551. An amount that could pay the monthly rent or mortgage several times over for most Idahoans.
Little will make $138,302 a year for the next four years. That a 9.5 percent raise from Gov. Butch Otter’s salary of $126,302. The housing stipend will add $54,000 more.
That alone is thousands more than the average Idahoan’s salary.
We don’t begrudge anyone for getting a raise or for making decent pay. Being governor is a demanding job that deserves a healthy salary. But even without a housing stipend, Idaho’s governor salary is already one of the highest in the region. Montana’s is $108,167, Utah’s is $109,470, Wyoming’s is $105,000 and Oregon’s is $98,600. Only Washington’ and Nevada’s are higher at $166,891 and $149,573 respectively.
Five other states don’t provide an official residence for the governor: Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont. Massachusetts is the only one to provide a housing allowance. And Arizona’s governor makes just $95,000.
From Little’s ranch in Emmett to Boise is just a 30-mile drive. And he already rents a condo in Boise from a subsidiary of a company owned by his family.
In Utah, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox famously has a 200-mile round-trip commute because he doesn’t want to live in Salt Lake City.
It’s time for the state to figure out how to house our governor. Is a mansion necessary? Gov. Phil Batt didn’t think so. He rented a modest apartment in Boise while he served.
But a place to have official state entertaining is. So maybe the stipend should be smaller and lawmakers can find a space for official entertaining instead.
“I’d have been fine if it was zero,” Little said this week. “I didn’t run for governor because of the housing allowance.”
So why not forgo it all together? Maybe Little could donate the money to Idaho charities that help with homelessness. Or the state could keep the money and start looking into a new solution. There’s got to be a better one than paying someone to live in their own home.
The balance on the fund that the allowance comes from is down to $425,723. It gained almost $8,000 in interest last year, but it’s steadily shrinking. Will the state continue to throw the money into an unnecessary allowance? Or finally come up with a real solution?
