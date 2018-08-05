In this week’s Big Story, reporter Julie Wootton-Greener detailed the growing pains of Magic Valley school districts. The package is part four of a 10-part series on growth in south-central Idaho.
As expected, bigger school districts have grown more than smaller ones. In the past five years, enrollment at Twin Falls School District increased 11 percent. Over the same span, Cassia County School District added 10 percent more students.
But the school district that’s seen the most growth in the past five years is a smaller district: Kimberly.
Since 2013, Kimberly’s enrollment has increased 15 percent. And until this fall, the district had just one elementary school, one middle school and one high school. Stricker, the district’s second elementary school, is set to open in a few weeks when school starts again.
Building schools in Idaho is no easy task, and it no doubt brings relief to school officials when the funding is finally secured. Public school districts must turn to taxpayers to pass ballot measures when they need new schools. If the measure fails, school officials are left scrambling to come up with a better proposal for the next time around.
For an extreme example of how enrollments can explode, Magic Valley residents need to look no further than the West Ada School District. Over the past 20 years, the district has built 23 new schools.
Voters in the Magic Valley — save for a few measures that failed in Wendell and Shoshone — have typically supported school ballot measures. Large school districts have had little trouble reaching the required two-thirds supermajority for bonds. But as the valley continues to grow, and the need for new schools will be a topic of discussion for the foreseeable future, is there a tipping point where voters will tire of school districts coming back year after year for additional money?
We hope they don’t. But funding shortfalls leave school districts in a precarious position. They’re often forced to pursue less money than is really needed for fear of the measure being voted down. In Kimberly, voters approved a $16 million bond in 2016 to address overcrowding. The bulk of that money went toward building the new Stricker Elementary. But with such drastic growth in recent years, the district’s middle and high schools are overcrowded too. On the heels of the 2016 bond, however, school officials have no plans to go back to voters for more money to build another middle or high school.
That’s a backward system, where school districts wait until enrollment becomes a crisis to ask voters for help. But school officials understand taxpayers will only answer that call so many times, and one misstep could sour voters on school ballot measures altogether.
It’s a balancing act for Magic Valley School districts. In a perfect world, education would be at the very top of things for which plenty of funding exists. But for as long as that’s not the case, school districts will continue to tread carefully and manage growth incrementally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.