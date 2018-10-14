The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency is working to shift its boundaries to include portions of Addison Avenue West and Washington Street South.
Those parts of town have fallen into disrepair, so the agency is seeking to eliminate from its boundaries a section of Blue Lakes Boulevard and other areas that are primarily residential, replacing them with the parts of town that require attention.
This is a good move by the URA. Addison Avenue is one of the primary entrances to Twin Falls, but it’s become dilapidated and it sees a high crime rate relative to the rest of the city. We’re excited to see what URA does with the area. But this is just the latest URA project that will bring much-needed upgrades across the city.
The agency’s splashiest project was without question last year’s Main Avenue reconstruction. The $6.4 million project gutted Main Avenue and replaced sidewalks, streets, trees and lights while still coming in several hundred thousand dollars under budget.
Since then, URA voted in favor of constructing a $5 million multi-use building and parking structure at the corner of Main Avenue East and Hansen Street East and demolishing the former Idaho Youth Ranch Building. It facilitated a revamp of the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway, which, like Addison Avenue West, was considered one of the higher-crime areas of Twin Falls. And the new Downtown Commons opened in July after years of planning.
The taxes that fund URA — which are invested in the same area where they’re collected — will last for five more years. In the meantime, the agency invites public input about what projects it should tackle next. By the time URA’s lifespan ends in 2022, that list of accomplishments will be much longer. As Twin Falls changes and grows, we’re excited to see what five more years of URA development will bring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.