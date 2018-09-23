A student in the Wendell School District was diagnosed this week with pertussis, better known as whooping cough. It was the first case of the school year in south-central Idaho, but as South-Central Idaho Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said, it likely won’t be the last. If there is one, there are likely more.
By now, that news is not surprising. But it is still disappointing and baffling.
Decades after health professionals cracked the code on some of the diseases that used to wipe out populations en masse, diseases like the measles are popping up once again. The stereotype of an anti-vaccine parent may be an upper-middle-class mother in the suburbs of Hollywood, but the movement has also taken hold here in south-central Idaho.
Across the Magic Valley, vaccination rates at elementary and middle schools are pitiful.
Some schools, especially rural ones, are better off than others. But in Twin Falls, fewer than 75 percent of students are adequately vaccinated at Morningside Elementary, Vera C. O’Leary Middle School Robert Stuart Middle School. The same is true at Kimberly Middle School and Twin Falls Christian Academy. And at Hagerman Elementary, only two-thirds of students are vaccinated, and 18 percent have an exemption from receiving vaccines.
In some ways, this is a matter of preaching to the choir. Most parents still understand that a doctors know more than they do about medicine and have a child’s best interest at heart. They understand that research comes in the form of peer-reviewed studies, not a few hours spent on Google reading anti-vaccination websites. But the parents who have one piece of anecdotal evidence or a flurry of half-baked websites that claim vaccines cause autism or just flat-out don’t work are the ones putting everyone else at risk.
Blind deference to experts is never a good idea. Authority should be questioned; it’s what we do for a living, after all. And the parents who opt out of vaccinating their kids are just trying to do what’s best for their children. But they are also doing it from a grotesquely selfish perspective.
If a parent wants to do their own research about what to feed their kids or whether medications like Adderall and anti-depressants do more harm than good for their own child, they should go for it. We encourage them to so do. Health professionals have been wrong about those things before.
But when you leave it to chance that your child will become ground zero for the spread of diseases that were virtually eradicated during the 20th century, that is not in the best interest of your child. That is allowing your own misconceptions to harm your children and everyone who comes in contact with them.
Take two common diseases that have seen a recent spike: measles and whooping cough. During the 1930s and 1940s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly received more than 100,000 reports from state agencies of whooping cough cases. By 1976, that number had dropped to about 1,000 cases.
But in recent years, whooping cough has come back in a big way. More than 15,000 cases have been reported to the CDC every year since 2009, including 17,972 cases and six infant deaths in 2016.
The same is true for measles, which remains the leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths worldwide. About one in four cases of the measles leads to hospitalization, and about one in 1,000 end in death. Before the U.S. adopted the measles vaccine in 1963, about 500 people died per year from measles. But by 2004, the total number of measles cases reported to the CDC had dropped to just 37. By 2014, that number had jumped back up to 667. It’s dropped in the two years of CDC data since then, but it has not come close to the low levels of the early 2000s.
Parents who opt out of vaccinating their children often question, “if your child is vaccinated, and vaccines work like you say, then he should be fine whether mine gets vaccinated or not, right?” These kinds of oversimplifications are what allowed the anti-vaccine movement to catch on in the first place. Some children are immune to vaccines, so they need to rely on their peers to keep the disease away. And sure, your child might survive a bout with measles. But his newborn cousin won’t. Same for his classmate with cancer.
At some point, skeptical parents have to trust someone. If a person dedicates their entire life to fixing cars, they are probably better suited to fix your car than you are. If a person dedicates their entire life to medicine, they are better equipped to diagnose your children and keep them healthy than you are, no matter what the internet told you.
There’s a common adage in journalism that “if your mother tells you she loves you, find a second source to confirm it.” Go ahead and find that second source. But read actual scientific studies instead of speculative websites.
You can find throw a dart at any conceivable belief, and the internet will provide a semi-convincing defense of that belief. But if parents were reading research by the people who actually do this for a living, these rates of vaccination would be impossible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.