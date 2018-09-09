In this week’s Big Story, the ninth in a 10-part series on growth in the Magic Valley, sports editor Victor Flores and entertainment reporter Bowen West detailed the future of entertainment in south-central Idaho.
Flores explored when the valley might snag a minor league baseball team (not any time soon, despite the dreams of a few community leaders), when it might build a rec center (probably soon) and how growth will affect College of Southern Idaho athletics (not as much as you might think). West covered several burgeoning entertainment scenes in Twin Falls, including the music and drag scenes.
But the most urgent bit of information came in Flores’ shorter story on Canyon Ridge High School athletics creeping toward moving up a classification because of enrollment growth.
Canyon Ridge, less than a decade old, is the biggest 4A school in Idaho. There are six classifications in Idaho high school athletics: 5A through 1A Division II. 5A is the biggest and 1A-DII is the smallest, including schools like Castleford, Dietrich and Murtaugh.
When Canyon Ridge opened in 2009, it split Twin Falls High School, formerly a 5A school, into two 4A schools. That was a savior for Twin Falls High School, since there are no other 5A schools in the Magic Valley. Prior to Canyon Ridge being built, the Bruins had to travel to eastern Idaho to play conference games against 5A teams. Idaho’s dense population clusters mean 5A schools are only in eastern Idaho, the Boise area and way up north. In all, there are 18 5A schools statewide.
The Idaho High School Activities Association registers classifications based on schools’ two-year enrollment averages. Canyon Ridge’s two-year average of 1,235.5 students is just below 1,279, the maximum enrollment allowed at the 4A level.
And school officials at Canyon Ridge, including athletic director Lonnie Ahlquist, expect the Riverhawks to be above that maximum 4A threshold the next time two-year averages are calculated in 2020. If that happens, Canyon Ridge may be in the same position Twin Falls High School was a decade ago: on a large-school island, forced to travel more than 100 miles on weeknights to play conference games.
The 4A level is a perfect fit for the Riverhawks. The Great Basin Conference expanded this year to include Mountain Home to the west and Preston, Century and Pocatello to the east. But it also split the conference into two pods, so Minico, Burley and eastern Idaho schools are in one pod and Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Jerome, Wood River and Mountain Home are in another. If Canyon Ridge is the only 5A team between Bannock County and Boise, it won’t be an option to split by location whatever 5A conference the Riverhawks join.
The closest eastern Idaho 5A school to Canyon Ridge is Highland High School, 119 miles away. Assuming the Riverhawks join the same 5A conference that Twin Falls was in a decade ago, they would drive as far away as Madison High School, 191 miles away, for conference games.
In addition to expensive travel that will inevitably hamper athletes’ education, Canyon Ridge has also struggled to find solid footing athletically. They’ve had some standout seasons, including recent softball and golf teams. But the coaches of those successful programs — Lyle Hudelson and Zach Abels, respectively — are no longer head coaches at the school. The Riverhawks had a heavy dose of coach turnover in its early years, and has experienced mixed results across the board since then.
The good news is IDHSAA leaves some room for flexibility. Schools can petition to stay in their current classification even if they have enrollments that exceed the maximum for that classification. The Boise-based 4A Southern Idaho Conference, for example, has four schools with 5A enrollments. Each of the schools was able to drop down a level because of the state’s new competitive history guidelines.
There will come a day when several Magic Valley schools exceed the 4A threshold. Canyon Ridge will be the first, and Twin Falls High School likely won’t be too far behind. Jerome and Minico each have more than 1,000 students too, so they’re not too far from the 4A cutoff.
We agree with Ahlquist’s quotes in Flores’ story that petitioning to stay down in 4A makes the most sense for everyone involved. As the Magic Valley continues to grow, it will be worth revisiting sometime during the 2020s. But until then, Canyon Ridge should stay at home in the 4A Great Basin Conference.
