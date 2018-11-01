No matter how Tuesday’s election shakes out, District 24, which consists of a portion of Twin Falls will have a new representative for the first time in a decade.
The question is: Do Twin Falls voters want a likely continuation of retiring Rep. Stephen Hartgen, whose wife, Linda Wright Hartgen is running for his former seat, a new name and face in Deborah Silver, or a third-party candidate in Anthony Tomkins?
We think the best choice for House seat 24B is Silver. She’s done the hard work of campaigning by knocking on thousands of doors — she says 8,000 — and talking to voters of all political persuasions. That tireless work ethic should carry over into the statehouse, where her first year will include plenty of listening and learning.
Silver worked hard petitioning to get Proposition 2, Medicaid expansion, on the ballot, which we’ve also endorsed. We also agree with her on keeping public lands public for all Idahoans.
If elected, Silver, a Democrat, should follow in the steps Sen. Michelle Stennett and Rep. Sally Toone, both Democrats from District 26. Stennett and Toone have worked across the aisle in the mostly-red legislature by listening and compromising. As a political minority, that is a must.
As a certified public accountant, Silver knows her way around Idaho tax law. While she wants to raise the income tax on the state’s highest earners, we would urge Silver to remember that, for Idahoans, raising taxes is generally a last resort. Major projects like rebuilding our infrastructure may require it, but raising taxes should only be pursued when all other options have been exhausted.
Wright Hartgen is different in some respects from Stephen Hartgen, including in her demeanor. She says that, unlike her husband, she’s not “a lightning rod.”
And we think that’s a real difference between the two. Wright Hartgen holds solid conservative values but seems more open to listening and discussion than the man who may end up being her predecessor.
But we also see value in getting a new perspective in the statehouse, and that’s where we fall on this race.
In endorsement meetings, Wright Hartgen twice dismissed gun violence — the topic, not even a proposed solution — in favor of pointing out the dangers of texting and driving and bullying. These kinds of false equivalencies are frustrating to voters and display an unwillingness to discuss issues that might tip-toe outside of party lines.
Wright Hartgen does have statehouse experience, as she filled in for a few weeks for her husband when he was ill, and she has extensive, respectable experience working in local government. But that’s not enough to convince us that she would be a better legislator than Silver.
Constitution Party candidate Anthony Tomkins shows an impressive perspective on the role of lawmakers. Though his ideology and platform have a lot in common with Republicans, it seems to us that his first consideration on bills would be: Is this the best thing for my constituents? That’s a breath of fresh air and a perspective that often fades in long-time legislators.
Tomkins emphasized that he’s running for the position of state representative, rather than against Silver and Wright Hartgen. He understands that he has a minuscule chance of winning, but he also said that 15 years down the line, if he were running as a third-party candidate, he would have wanted someone like himself to pave the way, even if they lost multiple races before finally breaking through. Third parties have to start somewhere, and we respect Tomkins for throwing his hat in this race and for running a campaign about what he has to offer instead of why his opponents are immoral or incapable.
This race represents a major decision for District 24 voters, as they’ll have a new representative for the first time in a decade. Wright Hartgen and Tomkins would likely both do a fine job in the statehouse, but we think Deborah Silver is the best candidate for the job.
