Cheer
Cheers to Burley’s first female city mail carrier, Brenda James, who is set to retire July 31. She’s delivered the mail to Burley residents for 35 years. James says she’ll miss the people and even the dogs she sees every day as she carries letters and packages from house to house. She’s known to residents as always having a friendly, smiling face and something nice to say as the stops by. Cheers to retirement, Brenda.
Jeers
Jeers to everyone still shooting off fireworks. We get it. You like explosives. The rest of us managed to have our fun on the Fourth, and our babies, pets and veteran friends have had enough. In Twin Falls at least, the last day to legally set off fireworks until New Year’s Eve was Friday. So, while we appreciate your patriotism, please do it a little more quietly.
Cheer
Cheers to KMVT meteorologist Brian Neudorff, who is leaving the Magic Valley to work for the National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky. Neudorff has been reporting weather forecasts in south-central Idaho for the past eight years. The move will help keep the family closer together, and also bring them closer to grandparents and other relatives. While in Twin Falls, Neudorff said he adopted a more personal and genuine way of delivering his forecast. “I’d say Twin Falls benefited from that,” Neudorff said. “There’s no shtick. I’m high-energy. I love talking about weather.” Congratulations on the new job, Brian.
