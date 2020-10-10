Our View: Cheers and Jeers

Cheer

The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees made a difficult but necessary vote on Friday morning to move to the “orange” level of its COVD-19 operating plan. The switch begins Wednesday. With COVID-19 cases spiking in Twin Falls County, something had to be done to protect teachers and students. It’s a difficult move that won’t be easier for everyone but will be a bit safer.

The schedule, which involves students attending in-person classes on different days based on their last name, is intended to limit the amount of contact between students and staff and ultimately reduce the spread of the virus.

A concerning report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force this week found that cases in Twin Falls County are rising rapidly among children aged 12-17.

The report recommends a change to online classes. We hope this compromise of some in-person learning and some online will help students who learn better with a teacher in the room while slowing the spread of the virus.

Jeer