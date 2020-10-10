Our View: Cheers and Jeers

Cheer
The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees made a difficult but necessary vote on Friday morning to move to the “orange” level of its COVD-19 operating plan. The switch begins Wednesday. With COVID-19 cases spiking in Twin Falls County, something had to be done to protect teachers and students. It’s a difficult move that won’t be easier for everyone but will be a bit safer.
The schedule, which involves students attending in-person classes on different days based on their last name, is intended to limit the amount of contact between students and staff and ultimately reduce the spread of the virus.
A concerning report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force this week found that cases in Twin Falls County are rising rapidly among children aged 12-17.
The report recommends a change to online classes. We hope this compromise of some in-person learning and some online will help students who learn better with a teacher in the room while slowing the spread of the virus.
Jeer
We’ve seen disturbing comments lately from people who would like to deny the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic. They gleefully point out that many of those who have died have underlying health conditions. And to that, we say “so what?” Did that person not deserve to live? Does your desire to grocery shop without a mask outweigh their desire to have another Christmas with their family? This week brought the grim news that a man in his 20s died because of the virus in Twin Falls County. His marks the death of the youngest person so far in Idaho.
Yes, he had a condition that made him high-risk for a serious case of COVID-19. But if more people here took precautions, perhaps this young man’s family would have had more time with him.
Underlying conditions can be heart disease, lung problems or diabetes, a condition that millions of people live with into old age.
“This is a terrible reminder that even our young people are not immune to complications from this disease,” said health district Epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell. “Many of our young people will bounce back, but some will be hit hard by this disease. These are the people, the vulnerable of all ages, that we are trying to protect when we encourage everyone to take daily precautions.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!