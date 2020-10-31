Our View: Cheers and Jeers

Cheer
The Phillips Fire charred a large swath Camas County’s Soldier Mountain Resort, but with optimism and enthusiasm from its new owners and current staff — and lots of hard work — the ski resort is planning to host skiers and riders very close to a traditional opening day, usually in early December.
“Let’s just say that the only thing that isn’t wiped out is the main lodge,” Soldier Mountain General Manager Paul Alden said. “We paid for the place on Thursday and it burned down on Friday. Two of the lifts are gone — the Magic Carpet lift is totally gone — it’s a melted heap of rubbish.”
But the new owners are pushing forward with repair, refurbishing and upgrading the area for customers.
Jeer
Idaho Ed News reported this week that new data from the Idaho Board of Education shows fewer students are reading at grade level than before the pandemic stared. Reading proficiency was at its lowest level in six years.
The reading tests were cancelled in the spring as schools were closed, so this fall’s test results are the first glimpse at how changes in schedule and online classes due to coronavirus may be affecting students.
Like so many other things, coronavirus has wiped out gains made in the last years. We hope kids and teachers can get back to normal soon.
Cheer
Gov. Brad Little spoke to Magic Valley business leaders this week about Idaho’s economy. He painted a relatively rosy picture of Idaho’s economic situation despite the pandemic. The Gem State has been resilient, he said.
“Idaho’s economy is doing phenomenally well compared to other states right now,” Little said to a socially distanced group at the College of Southern Idaho. “And we hope that holds.”
During his address, Little said that Idaho has been leading, or nearly leading, the country in economic recovery based on several metrics.
“Today Idaho is the No. 1 state for economic momentum,” Little said. Idaho is leading the country in personal income growth, too, he noted, calling that stat his favorite.
This is worth cheering for, and we hope Idaho continues to be resilient as the pandemic wears on.
