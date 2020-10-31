Our View: Cheers and Jeers

Cheer

The Phillips Fire charred a large swath Camas County’s Soldier Mountain Resort, but with optimism and enthusiasm from its new owners and current staff — and lots of hard work — the ski resort is planning to host skiers and riders very close to a traditional opening day, usually in early December.

“Let’s just say that the only thing that isn’t wiped out is the main lodge,” Soldier Mountain General Manager Paul Alden said. “We paid for the place on Thursday and it burned down on Friday. Two of the lifts are gone — the Magic Carpet lift is totally gone — it’s a melted heap of rubbish.”

But the new owners are pushing forward with repair, refurbishing and upgrading the area for customers.

Jeer

Idaho Ed News reported this week that new data from the Idaho Board of Education shows fewer students are reading at grade level than before the pandemic stared. Reading proficiency was at its lowest level in six years.

The reading tests were cancelled in the spring as schools were closed, so this fall’s test results are the first glimpse at how changes in schedule and online classes due to coronavirus may be affecting students.