Cheers to the city of Rupert for coming together to renovate the historic Wilson Theatre. Renovations at the theater and event center are nearing completion. This week, 400 new plush red 1920s-style theater seats were installed. “This has been a labor of love for the community,” said theater administrator Kris Faux. The seats will complete the major renovations of the flatiron-style building that has anchored the Rupert Square for nearly 100 years. Renovations began in 2000, and now Rupert residents are reaping the rewards.
Cheers to Koto Brewing for trying some new things. Since opening in December, the brewery has hosted bands, comedians, trivia and lots of beer drinkers. They’ve overcome lots of hurdles to become a new downtown staple.
Cheers to Gov. Brad Little for signing into law a pay increase for Idaho’s teachers. Idaho’s minimum teacher salary is $35,800. Under the new law, the minimum salary will increase to $38,500 next year and $40,000 the following year. Little also included funding to increase pay within the second and third “rungs” on the career ladder so teacher pay won’t decrease after their first year. “This bill is part of my overarching goal making sure our kids in Idaho stay in Idaho,” Little said. “We’ve got a long ways to go, but this is a good start right here.”
