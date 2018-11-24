Cheer
Cheers to paramedics and other first responders who kept us safe on Thanksgiving. It was a busy day for them with 10 calls before 11 a.m. They responded to minor crashes, to people who were sick and also to people feeling depressed about the holiday season. Around the holidays, paramedics told us the number of calls about people who are depressed or having suicidal ideations tends to increase. We thank first responders for being there when people need them most.
Jeer
The Filer Intermediate School made a poor decision this week in allowing Gideons to distribute Bibles in its cafeteria and making an announcement over the intercom about it. We’re for people’s right to spread the word about their religion, but not in a public school. Idaho law plainly says “no sectarian or religious tenets or doctrines shall ever be taught in the public schools” and more importantly to this situation, “no books, papers, tracts or documents of a political, sectarian or denominational character shall be used or introduced in any schools.” And courts across the country have ruled against third-party groups distributing religious texts in public school. We can just imagine the uproar if the school allowed members of another religious group like Islam to distribute religious texts within its halls. There are plenty of public places for Gideons to distribute their Bibles. A public school shouldn’t be one of them.
Cheer
The College of Southern Idaho Foundation wants more students to receive scholarships. We applaud their goal of providing financial aid to 50 percent of CSI’s full-time and part-time students by 2020. It’s already assisted 44 percent of those students, but it wants to do more. The Foundation found it has more money than students who are applying. So they’re making it easier to apply and finding ways to reach students better. Student debt can be crippling for years after graduation, and any assistance to relieve the cost of college can help.
