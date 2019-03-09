Jeer
We all make mistakes at work, and we’re all occasionally forgetful. But this week, Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney might have taken the cake. Denney forgot to budget for the 2020 presidential primary. Yes, forgot. That meant a $2 million surprise Wednesday for legislators. “Y’know, last time around was the first time for the presidential primary, and it was not included in a regular budget bill, it was included in the bill actually for the presidential primary. And it slipped through the cracks.” Yikes. Imagine trying to explain that one to your boss.
Cheer
Cheers to Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and her exploding target bill. The bill would make state code consistent with federal land laws by banning exploding targets on state-owned public lands during fire season. “Every time there is a large fire, we spend millions of dollars in taxpayer money,” Stennett said in a statement. “We are not trying to ban exploding targets, but we need to be more responsible when using them.” We agree. Last year, eight fires were caused by these targets in our state, including the Sharps Fire, which burned more than 64,000 acres near Bellevue.
Jeer
Magic Valley Republican lawmakers returned home last Saturday for a town hall. We think it’s great they made themselves available to constituents. But we’re concerned about one lawmaker’s reaction to children requesting a well-rounded education. A controversial bill to require Idaho parents to opt in — rather than opt out — of sex education in public schools was briefly mentioned by Rep. Lance Clow of Twin Falls, chairman of the House Education Committee, which passed the bill through to the full House this past week. Clow referenced the high turnout of high school students who spoke against the bill in a hearing, in response to a question about the political leanings of young people in Idaho. “They were clear: we want sexual education,” Clow said. “Well, they want to get into R-17 movies too, but they’re not allowed to do that.” Excuse us? We’re not sure what kind of classrooms Clow is going into, but a teacher explaining the miracle of life or answering questions about changing bodies is hardly the same thing as an adult movie.
