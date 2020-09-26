Our View: Cheers and Jeers to working together, vandals and firefighters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not every day that local, state and federal agencies play nice, especially in Idaho. But the beginning of construction on a new visitor center in Hagerman for Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument shows that sometimes it’s possible. The National Park Service, Idaho Parks and Recreation, Gooding County and the city of Hagerman came together to create a rare partnership. The NPS and parks and rec will share the visitor center to bring more visitors to the area. They say a rising tide lifts all ships, and we hope that’s true for Hagerman and Gooding County.

Jeer

Thursday night, vandals did serious damage to the tine of $10,000 to firefighting equipment assigned to the Badger Fire. Seriously? Who does that? We don’t know if the thieves were trying to steal parts or just out to mess with firefighters. Either way, aren’t we better than this, Idaho? The machinery, called a feller buncher, was used to fell snags along roadways and in campgrounds for firefighter and public safety.