Our View: Cheers and Jeers to working together, vandals and firefighters

Cheer
It’s not every day that local, state and federal agencies play nice, especially in Idaho. But the beginning of construction on a new visitor center in Hagerman for Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument shows that sometimes it’s possible. The National Park Service, Idaho Parks and Recreation, Gooding County and the city of Hagerman came together to create a rare partnership. The NPS and parks and rec will share the visitor center to bring more visitors to the area. They say a rising tide lifts all ships, and we hope that’s true for Hagerman and Gooding County.
Jeer
Thursday night, vandals did serious damage to the tine of $10,000 to firefighting equipment assigned to the Badger Fire. Seriously? Who does that? We don’t know if the thieves were trying to steal parts or just out to mess with firefighters. Either way, aren’t we better than this, Idaho? The machinery, called a feller buncher, was used to fell snags along roadways and in campgrounds for firefighter and public safety.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Sawtooth National Forest law enforcement at steven.sumsion@usda.gov.
Cheer
A second cold front that blew in late this week sent the Badger Fire toward cabins and Magic Mountain Ski Resort. But last week the fire was totally uncontained. Friday it was 61% contained. For that, firefighters are to be commended. Crews are working hard to stay on top of hot spots with the help of areal support. More than 400 people are working on the fire — working to protect the places we call our home and our backyard.
Thousand Springs State Park Visitor Center coming
