Our View: Cheers and Jeers to voters, a rogue school dance and faster internet

Packing more than 200 kids into a relatively small space so they can dance, sing along to music and breathe on each other sounds like a great way to increase the number of cases in our area.

Rather than undermining the hard, tireless work schools and hospitals are doing right now, maybe now would be the time for these parents to demonstrate some of that personal responsibility everyone is talking about right now.

Cheer

Depending on what side of the hill you live in in Bliss, you might not have been able to participate in a Zoom meeting, download the day’s school work or just stream a movie online with your kids.

That changed this week as Bliss got hooked up with high-speed broadband internet.

Building the infrastructure to get Bliss broadband cost $840,000. The town couldn’t have afforded that, but the pandemic made millions of dollars available for rural economic development.

Idaho got $1.25 billion directly from the CARES Act, $50 million of which went to the Idaho Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce decided to spend the money on broadband in rural communities.