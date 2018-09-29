Cheer
The 17th annual Thousand Springs Festival was held in Hagerman this past weekend, and it was once again a hit.
More than 100 artists participated in the two-day festival, up from about 90 last year, and it set a new record for attendees. Displays included the expected painting and photography that highlighted Idaho’s rugged landscape, but there were also plenty of silverworks, pottery and home décor displays too.
In addition to plenty of opportunities to buy local art, the afternoons were filled with local musicians serenading crowds in front of beautiful Ritter Island scenery.
Thousand Springs Festival offers art of all of kinds, and it’s a testament to how many talented artists are right here in the Magic Valley. Thank you to the Magic Valley Arts Council for continuing to grow the festival, and to the impressive crowds that attended each day.
Jeer
The scalding days of summer might be behind us, but the risk of fires still looms.
A fire in south-east Cassia County, near Malta, grew to more than 13,000 acres this week. The cause of the fire, like so many others this summer, was human error. An agricultural burn that was adjacent to public land got out of control and spread toward nearby structures.
Firefighters contained the blaze and kept it from damaging any of the structures, but this is a good reminder to remain diligent in keeping wildfires at bay this fall. The Magic Valley remains dry, and humans remain the primary catalyst of wildfires.
Cheer
The local option sales tax is not dead.
Sen. Lee Heider, a Republican from Twin Falls, said on Sept. 20 that he is prepared, if necessary, to carry a bill this legislative session that would let cities and counties vote to implement a local option sales tax to fund community projects. Under current law, only resort cities, such as Ketchum and Sun Valley, may introduce such a tax.
Giving cities this option is a good idea. Everyone agrees in theory that local control is good, but apparently only until the point that it would take some power out of the hands of state legislators. Despite all of the chatter around a local option sales tax in recent years, no bills have made it out of committee yet.
Just as states are better equipped than the federal government to assess statewide needs, local governments are better equipped than states to address short-term needs like sales tax adjustments.
As Twin Falls prepares for growth and grapples with its overcrowded jail, local officials should understand the problems facing the city better than anyone else. So legislators should at least give them the option to address those needs.
