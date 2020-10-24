Our View: Cheers and Jeers to the South Central Public Health District Board and local educators

Jerome County representative and board chair Linda Montgomery and Gooding County representative Helen Edwards were less predictable. They sided against a mask mandate if it were to be imposed by the health district, but in favor of writing the letter to Little. Edwards voted in favor of reducing gathering sizes, while Montgomery voted against the proposal.

“Are we just trying to keep people happy or are we trying to save lives?” Haskin said. “We need to do something. We have authority and we’re sitting on our hands doing nothing.”

Reinke said mask mandates can’t be enforced despite piles of evidence from other Western states and Blaine County showing they don’t really need to be.

Hubert even spouted false medical information we won’t repeat here.

Gov. Little has already said he wants local health districts to be in charge of deciding which precautions should be in place, so it’s unlikely the letter from the board, which passed 6-3, will lead to any action.

It’s clear a local mask mandate wouldn’t be popular, but it’s also clear it would help in a number of ways, the most important of which is slowing the spread of coronavirus in our community.