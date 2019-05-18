Cheer
Cheers to the Jerome County Commission for coming up with sensible ways to keep everyone who uses the Snake River Canyons Park safe. While there have been some negative reactions to restricting shooting in the park, shooting is still allowed. That makes those who use the park for ATVs and other recreation safer. A new sign showing the restricted and nonrestricted areas was set to go up this week, Commissioner Charlie Howell said, which should eliminate some of the confusion — and hostility — over the shooting boundaries. Howell and other commissioners — past and current — have long been concerned about the safety of all recreators in the park.
“The restrictions will allow everyone to enjoy the park in safety,” Howell said.
Jeer
Jeers to Kimberly vandalism. Sometime during spring break in April, a water fountain was destroyed in Kimberly’s Main City Park. The cost to replace the fountain was estimated at $3,500. Police are recommending that one juvenile face criminal charges. Two businesses in downtown Kimberly were painted with graffiti earlier this month, and Kimberly Police Chief Jeffrey Perry said two other juveniles were also recommended for charges. Maybe now is a good time for parents to remind their kids that public property belongs to all of us, including them, and we need to take care of it together.
Cheer
Cheers to high school everyone graduating this week. You’ve worked hard, and now it’s paying off. Whether you’re staying here, moving across the world, or somewhere in between, remember where you came from. And remember to give back to those who helped you achieve your dreams.
