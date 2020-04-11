Our View: Cheers and Jeers to staying home, flushing what shouldn't be flushed and Magic Valley dairies

“I understand that people like to use the wipes because they make them feel clean, but if people want to use them, they shouldn’t flush them. They should just throw them in the trash,” said Brian Vail, Heyburn’s water and wastewater supervisor.

Cheer

Cheers to dairymen. Or at least, hang in there.

Many Magic Valley dairy farmers, and farmers across the U.S., had to dump milk mostly because coronavirus-caused restaurant closures have decimated dairy demand. Restaurants use huge amounts of cheese, butter and cream, and even though sales have increased at grocery stores, that bump isn’t nearly enough to make up the difference. About a third of processed milk products go to restaurants.

“We just cannot consume the amount of dairy at home that we did in the foodservice and restaurant industry,” said James Carr, director of west coast dairy for FCStone. “That’s a tremendous amount of demand just disappearing.”

With dairy prices so low, we know many Magic Valley dairies are hanging on by a thread. They won’t last many more weeks of this. We’re cheering for them, and hoping things turn around soon.

