Our View: Cheers and Jeers to solving problems, taking a moment for equality and low-income misconceptions

Cheer

The Jerome Joint School District is trying something different. Educators have seen need for English-language assistance rise and is now No. 6 in the state in that need, surpassing Twin Falls.

What use to work isn’t anymore.

“Our population is slowly and continuously increasing,” Kim Lickley, the district’s grant writer and Title III coordinator, said. “We knew this was a point where we needed to change ... Doing the same thing over and over isn’t working.”

Stepping back and looking as what needs to change isn’t easy. We commend the district for looking to outline a vision for students and employees that will help kids succeed.

At Jefferson Elementary, there are 250 students identified as English learners and only one teacher to instruct them along with paraprofessionals assisting her. Her classes are just 25-30 minutes a day. That’s simply not enough.

One solution the district wants to turn its focus toward, is giving regular instruction teachers the tools to help English-learners continue to pick up language skills in their classes.

We look forward to seeing how this and other solutions help Jerome kids.

