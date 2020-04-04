Our View: Cheers and Jeers to small businesses, Gov. Brad Little and safe voting

Cheer

Cheers to small-business owners. Restaurant owners are reinventing as take-out only, running deliveries and transforming into grocers. Plumbers, electricians and other home-service businesses are struggling with a drop in calls. Salons, game shops, small boutiques, gyms and beloved kitchen stores have closed their doors as they are deemed “non-essential.” We see you. We miss you. We can’t wait to browse again or watch the game with our friends over wings and a drink or have a long conversation over coffee. We can’t wait to order dinner in or welcome a repairman into our homes without fear that we could be bringing a virus into our home, too. If we took our barbers, manicurists, baristas and bartenders for granted before, we never will again.