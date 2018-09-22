Cheer
After three failed bond attempts, Shoshone School District is starting from scratch. We think that’s the right move.
Shoshone voters have spoken loudly and clearly. They do not support a school measure to provide the school district with additional funding. We think they should, but that’s for another day.
Instead of rolling out the ballot measure for a fourth time, the school district is hitting the reset button. A facilities and safety committee, which includes community members, will revise the district’s 20-year facilities plan to determine if all of those projects are still needed. The district will go back to an architect to see how prices have changed since the last election, then reach out to community members to get input on their 20-year plan.
The district’s primary concern is voter turnout. It has had little trouble clearing a simple majority of “yes” votes in recent bond attempts, but could never clear the required two-thirds supermajority. In a small district like Shoshone, a few votes could change the measure’s outcome, especially when voter turnout is low.
It’s disappointing that voters in Shoshone rejected the ballot measure so many times, but this is the best remaining option for the school district. Take a step back, reconsider and take a different plan to voters next year.
Jeer
Paulette Jordan channeled President Donald Trump this week.
Less than two months before the general election, Jordan’s campaign manager, communications director and event scheduler all unexpectedly quit, but they could not provide any details because they had signed nondisclosure agreements.
The Idaho Statesman went digging and discovered that one of the main reasons her campaign manager had quit because the campaign had been advising on and fundraising for a new federal action committee known as a “super PAC.” Not a good look for the Jordan campaign.
Instead of addressing the allegations at the City Club of Idaho Falls Thursday, she questioned the integrity and accuracy of the Statesman and reporter Cynthia Sewell, who broke the news of why Jordan’s campaign manager quit.
But, as is so often the case, she refuted nothing in the story and offered no corrections. She provided no context. She just attacked the reporter and the publication because, well, if the story makes you look bad, it must be fake.
That kind of rhetoric has become increasingly popular from Republicans. But as Jordan showed this week, no political party has a monopoly on disparaging reporters for being good at their jobs.
Cheer
More than a dozen security aides — almost one per school — have taken posts at Twin Falls schools early this school year. Of the 13 current aides, five have law enforcement or security backgrounds.
As schools scramble to address looming security issues, these security aides are one of the better solutions. It’s better than loading up on police officers at each of the schools, who kids often associate with one of their classmates being in major trouble, and it’s certainly better than arming teachers.
Each of the security aides went through training with a student resource officer and they will undergo active shooter training in October. As Roger Hinton, one of the district’s security aides, said in Julie Wootton-Greener’s story on school safety this week, districts cannot be too vigilant. These are troubling times for school safety, but this is a much better option than some that we’ve heard.
