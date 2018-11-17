Cheer
The longer a person is missing, the less likely they are to be found. Thankfully, this week we had a missing person case with a happy ending.
Riley Hasset was found Thursday morning, about 26 hours after she went missing.
Cheers to everyone who helped look for her, and a special Thanksgiving cheers to her family.
Jeer
This week, a Buhl man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after being accused of attacking another man with a bat in an incident of road rage. It’s a lot easier to get angry at someone from behind the wheel than we would in most other situations. No one likes sitting in traffic and no one likes getting cut off. But everyone makes mistakes on the road. So let’s try to be a little kinder and more forgiving to each other while we hurry from place to place in this busy season.
Cheer
It’s easy to get distracted by holiday hustle and bustle. So cheers to those who are taking time to remember to give to others this season. This weekend is the seventh annual Festival of Giving. The festival kicked off Friday in a new location. This year, 30 nonprofits are featured and organizers expect to raise thousands of dollars for them.
