Our View: Cheers and Jeers to Rep. Hartgen, losing federal money and the Twin Falls airport

Cheer

Cheers to Rep. Linda Hartgen for listening to her constituents — all of them. Hartgen, a Twin Falls Republican in her second year as a lawmaker, was one of two in her party to vote no Thursday on a bill that would ban Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate.

The House approved the bill 53-16 that would prevent transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificate to match their identity. The bill defies a 2018 federal court order that ruled Idaho’s previous ban on changing birth certificates unconstitutional.

Since the ban was lifted, about 150 people applied for the change, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“I listened to many people give their stories in committee on why they needed their own stats to match their gender marker,” Hartgen said. “Their stories were very compelling to me.

“My job is to protect all of the people in my district and the state of Idaho, not just people who look like me.”

We’re glad to see Hartgen listening to testimony and her heart on this controversial bill. It wasn’t an easy vote, but having courage is rarely easy.

Jeer