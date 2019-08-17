Cheer
Cheers to progress in downtown Twin Falls. There have been several delays in moving forward with the building at 160 Main Ave. E., but plans are now in motion to begin demolishing the property by the end of the year. The plan is for a new building, which will be the tallest in Twin Falls, to be constructed on the site. The URA purchased the building in 2018 for $470,000 after the Youth Ranch decided to move away from the property. The structure was built in 1905.
We’re sad to see one of the town’s original buildings go down, but the truth is, there doesn’t seem to be much to salvage. It’s a good reminder to take care of what we have so future generations can enjoy it.
We’re thrilled to see housing come to Twin Falls’ Main Avenue. The planned new building will bring 42 new apartments to downtown Twin Falls and will be six stories high. The second floor of the property will be office space, and the ground floor will be retail.
Jeer
Jeers to more confusion around recycling in Twin Falls. We’re glad the city has finally made a decision, but it doesn’t make us very happy.
We understand the recycling industry is having major problems right now, and there’s no easy answer. We hope the city and residents take the time to learn and educate each other on the new plan.
The City Council approved modifying its recycling program Monday to recycle only cardboard, aluminum and tin. Plastics and mixed paper will no longer be recycled. The costs to bail, ship, sort and process recycling are different for each material, and some materials are less affordable to recycle than others, Chief Financial Officer Lorie Race told council members. Eliminating plastics and mixed paper from the recycling stream will cut half the cost of the city’s recycling program and save a net of about $70,000 annually, Race said.
Cheer
Cheers to using up our bounty of Magic Valley milk. A new Twin Falls dairy processing plant, which will be next to the Glanbia plant on Washington Street, will cost an estimated $130 million to build. The Gem State Dairy Products plant entered an agreement with the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency for infrastructure cost reimbursement associated with the project.
URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said the plant will be a boon to the Magic Valley dairy industry.
“We’re excited to have another processing facility to take off some of the surplus milk in the area,” Murray said.
