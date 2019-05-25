Cheer
Cheers to the Magic Valley ATV Riders, who had the largest turnout of any group in the Snake River Canyons Park annual cleanup. The crew hosted by the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association cleared nine tons of trash from the north rim.
“Looking at the trash, I felt we were getting a significant amount of material that had been missed in previous years,” said Greg Moore of the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association.
“Maybe because there was more walking and less riding through the park.”
This group deserves a huge pat on the back for a job well done in cleaning up this community gem.
Jeer
Jeers to low voter turnout on important issues. Twin Falls has 18,964 registered voters. On Tuesday, just 2,405, or 12% bothered to come out and vote on the $36 million bond for fire department facilities. Seriously, everyone? The bond failed, needing a 66% supermajority to vote yes. But even if it had passed, it’s hard to say what the entire community really thinks when 88% of us won’t take 15 minutes out of their day for a small civic duty. Back in March, just 10% of voters decided to pass a $5 million supplemental levy. Compare this pathetic voter turnout to the 64% of county voters who cast a ballot in November’s midterm election. Midterms are important, yes, but what could possibly hit closer to home than decisions on how to fund our schools and emergency responders?
Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said he was disappointed that more people in the community weren’t engaged this time, and that the fire department must do something to fix its aging buildings. Kenworthy said the department will gather public feedback to find a solution. Let’s hope people care enough to get involved this time.
Cheer
Cheers to police who tracked down suspects over the past several days. After a brief police chase and a five-hour search late Monday, Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, was found unharmed early May 21 near Surprise, Arizona. She’d been missing for more than 24 hours and was with kidnapping suspect Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18, of Jerome, police said. Police believe she was taken Sunday evening from the Wendy’s restaurant parking lot where she worked on South Lincoln Avenue in Jerome.
Friday, after more than 40 hours of searching in rural Cassia County, the suspect in a fatal shooting on a Utah highway was apprehended, police said. Police say Jonathan Llana, 45, of Los Angeles, shot two people in a car in Utah, sped away from police in Idaho, crashed his car into the Raft River, broke into a house and stole an ATV. He later asked for directions at a ranch, which led to his arrest at about 3:15 p.m. Friday. These arrests were clearly assisted by citizens who knew something was up and helped police. Kudos to all involved.
