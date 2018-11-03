Cheer
Two south-central Idaho residents received well-deserved recognition this week for their service to separate causes.
First, Genevieve Chase, an Army veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2006, was named as one of 10 honorees for the 2019 L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Program.
Upon returning from service in Afghanistan, Chase battled symptoms of a brain injury and post-traumatic stress. She reached out to other veterans and eventually formed the non-profit American Woman Veterans, now based in Sun Valley. L’Oreal Paris will donate $10,000 to the American Women Veterans, and one of the 10 honorees will receive an additional $25,000 for her cause.
A few days later, Luke Mickelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, was named among the 2018 Top 10 CNN Heroes.
Mickelson, a Kimberly resident, started the nonprofit that makes beds for children back in 2012. In 2017, he quit his job and turned the nonprofit into a full-time gig. Word quickly spread, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace now has 130 chapters in 40 states and is still creating 10 chapters a month.
Mickelson will receive $10,000 for his recognition, and one of the 10 heroes will receive an additional $100,000. His plan if he wins that money? He wants to take Sleep in Heavenly Peace international.
Congratulations to these two impressive south-central Idahoans for the recognition, and thank you for making the world a better place.
Jeer
Halloween night brought another sad case of vandalism to the Islamic Center of Twin Falls, as a double-pane window was shattered and another window was damaged.
We don’t know the motivation behind the vandalism — it could be unconnected to the center’s religion — but given past instances of vandalism at the Islamic Center, the largest Muslim rights advocacy group in the country is calling on authorities to investigate the incident as a hate crime.
Last year, a 4-foot cross draped in pig parts was placed in the center’s parking lot. Three years ago, the words “Hunt Camp?” were spray-painted on the new building as it was under construction, and in 2011 a vandal spray-painted a swastika on the mosque.
Twin Falls can adopt resolutions and loudly proclaim that it’s a neighborly city, but it takes only the occasional cowardly act of vandalism to harm the city’s reputation and to make a segment of its own residents feel unwelcome here.
We hope authorities quickly catch the vandals, and we hope Twin Falls residents, no matter their race, religion, gender or political persuasion, understand it’s a tiny portion of Twin Falls that would stoop this low.
Cheer
Election Day is not until Tuesday, but plenty of south-central Idaho voters got a head start on casting their ballots.
According to the Twin Falls County Clerk’s Office, 4,816 early ballots had been submitted in Twin Falls County as of Friday afternoon, and another 2,067 absentee ballots had been mailed out.
Kudos to the voters in Twin Falls and across the Magic Valley who cast ballots even though they couldn’t make it to a polling place on Tuesday. As for the rest, don’t forget to participate in our precious representative democracy. Make your voice heard. Vote.
