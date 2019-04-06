Cheer
Cheers to KickBack Points for moving into the old Twin Falls Bank and Trust building. Kickback employees will soon occupy two large spaces on Twin Falls’ Main Avenue. The building has been largely empty since Wells Fargo closed its downtown branch in September 2017, and we’ll be glad to see some hustle and bustle return to downtown. “Our intent is to stay downtown and grow downtown and get more people down there,” KickBack Points CEO and partner Pat Lewis said Wednesday. “There’s no place in Twin Falls that has more character than old town. I believe in it.” Even better than just moving in. Lewis plans to restore the building’s historical integrity. KickBack Points previously announced plans to move its Twin Falls employees into a new five-story building proposed to take place of the former Idaho Youth Ranch, and there are still plans to use part of the building.
Jeer
Jeers to the Twin Falls City Council for failing to protect the rights of workers and customers to breathe clean air. The Council was correct to explore banning smoking in public parks and pathways but shut down a potential ban on smoking in businesses. For people coming from out of state, the ability to smoke inside an Idaho bar is a hilarious and backward novelty. Long ago, other cities and states recognized that second- and third-hand smoke is a real danger. Bar patrons — both smokers and not — steeped in cigarette smoke go home to family members who are affected by smokey clothes, and employees with long shifts have it even worse. While we realize that anyone can choose to go to a non-smoking bar, Council members should be sensible enough to know that it’s not as easy to find a new job. Everyone in Twin Falls deserves clean, smoke-free air, no matter where they work.
Cheer
And now for something cute. Cheers to Rock Creek Elementary students for reading to Twin Falls shelter animals. The school has a Kindness Club — something adults could use, too — and students this week spent some time reading to animals at People for Pets, the Twin Falls animal shelter. It’s a win-win, as students get to practice their readings skills, and pets are socialized with young children. If you’re reading this in print, you’ll need to go to Magicvalley.com to see the cute pictures, but we promise it will be worth your time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.