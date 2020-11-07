Our View: Cheers and Jeers to Judge Bevan, coronavirus crisis and poll workers

The Rupert hospital — which can take about 17 patients when it’s fully staffed — admitted four COVID-19 patients in a single day in late October. More than 10% of its staff was out sick that week.

It used to take a half-hour for Minidoka physicians to find a hospital that could take patients who’d been in a car crash, for example. Now, it takes them two or three hours, Murphy said.

“At what point do you take action?” Murphy said. “Is it when I have people dying in my ER because I can’t admit them?”

While the community rallied around medical workers early in the pandemic, Toni Lawson, vice president of government relations for the Idaho Hospital Association, explained that there’s been little action behind the words of appreciation.

“I can’t emphasize enough right now how ... in the beginning, we were all talking about our health care heroes, and now we won’t even put on a mask to help our health care heroes stay safe,” Lawson said. “If people really want to honor their health care heroes, it’s a pretty simple action to do that.”

