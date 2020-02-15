Cheer
Cheers to the city of Jerome for looking to the future.
City officials and community leaders discussed the future of Jerome at the Feb. 12 State of the City event hosted by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.
“If you drove around the town you’ll notice, even during the winter months, construction has not really slowed down,” Jerome Mayor Dave Davis said.
In order to mitigate a shortage of affordable housing and continue downtown revitalization efforts, the city is planning to use the old Central Elementary School site as a mixed-use development that will include green space, commercial space and market-rate housing.
“There’s no need for the city to have seven acres of property when we’re trying to revitalize and redevelop downtown,” Jerome City Administrator Mike Williams said.
With smart choices like this, Jerome’s future looks bright.
Jeer
You have free articles remaining.
An extra loud jeer to lawmakers who walked out of a presentation by Idaho Superintendent of Schools Sherri Ybarra. She was recommending that the state spend $1 million on training teachers to help with student social and emotional well-being. Essentially, the recommendations would train teachers on student mental health issues and suicide prevention. Gov. Brad Little supports the program.
Lawmakers said these issues should be dealt with in the home (clearly, with Idaho’s high youth suicide rate, that’s not working). They said to think back to their childhoods, when kids were respectful (and didn’t talk about their problems?). They said schools already have counselors and suicide-prevention programs.
Then, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, got up and left moments after asking state education officials several questions.
That kind of disrespect would get any Idaho student sent to the principal’s office, if not taken out behind the wood shed, as Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, so eloquently put it.
Cheer
Cheers to a dangerous intersection getting safer.
In the past five years there have been 22 crashes at Falls Avenue and Madrona Street in Twin Falls, half of them T-bones. Two pedestrians have been hit, including a crossing guard.
Now, the city has plans to put in a traffic signal. This is a great decision, but we hope the city takes the time to be proactive where possible and look at other dangerous places that can be made a bit safer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.