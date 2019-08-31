Cheer
Cheers to the city of Jerome for making East Nez Perce Avenue and South Tiger Drive a four-way stop.
The signs are estimated to be placed in about two weeks, Jerome Public Works director Brian Ahrens said.
There have been a few accidents at the intersection and created unsafe conditions for drivers.
“It’s got a sight issue,” Ahrens said. “Drivers would have to pull out into traffic to be able to see to the east.”
Jeer
Jeers to Idaho lawmakers for wasting a huge amount of time on Medicaid waivers that were bound to be rejected. Idaho’s Republican governor and legislative leaders said they were “disappointed and surprised” by the decision and accused the Trump administration of “pulling the rug out from under us.”
The government rejected the part of the plan that allows newly Medicaid-eligible Idahoans to buy private insurance instead, using federal tax credits, saying it would cost the government too much.
But observers and critics long said the plan was problematic, noting significant differences between private insurance and Medicaid, including the type of services covered and the difference in out-of-pocket costs.
Idaho voters passed Medicaid expansion in November. It’s time lawmakers started listening.
Cheer
Cheers to county fairs. All of August, the scent of fresh dipped corn dogs and 4H animal barns has wafted across the Magic Valley.
The arrival of the Twin Falls County Fair means summer, and Idaho fair season, is almost over. Cheers to all the people who work hard all year to bring each fair together. And cheers, too, to all the children who raised animals to show at the fair, and everyone who baked a pie, entered a quilt or grew a giant zucchini to try to win a blue ribbon.
The fair is full of simple pleasures, and we can all say cheers to that.
