Our View: Cheers and Jeers to Jerome cheerleaders, eagle poaching and paying teachers

Cheers to the Jerome High School cheer team, who made the finals at USA Spirit Nationals.

The squad competed in the floor show routine and placed in the top five in the nation out of 15 schools. This is the first time the squad competed at USA Nationals, and it was an arduous road to get there.

“This is the first time ever in the history of Jerome High School that we went to this competition and we made it to finals,” Kira Capps, cheer coach at Jerome High School, said.

Jeers to the jerk who shot a golden eagle in Cassia County last week.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region, received a report of a mature golden eagle found shot west of Oakley. In addition to being a violation of state law, the shooting of a golden eagle is also a federal offense under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) at 800-632-5999 or the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. Callers may remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest qualifies for a CAP reward.

