Cheer
Cheers to improving the area around Rock Creek. Rock Creek Canyon continues to be a hidden gem with a bad reputation. It’s no surprise, the area used to be a literal dump. Thankfully, the area has undergone some rehabilitation and is now a lush, green spot for hiking, RV camping and disc golf. But it’s not completely fixed. The Urban Renewal Agency owns 15 acres of property in Twin Falls. About half of that is along Rock Creek, east of Shoshone Street and west of the Twin Falls Livestock Commission. The parcels include land atop the canyon, and one large piece stretches fully across the creek. The group is turning its gaze to how the area can be further improved. “We’d like to increase some of the activity and vibrancy in Rock Creek, and try to get more people thinking about, and visiting, that area,” URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said. “I think it’d be a much safer and better place for the whole community.” We agree, and we’d love to see the trails, amphitheaters and parks he envisions.
Jeer
You have free articles remaining.
Jeers to an Illinois-based group who told Idaho lawmakers that global warming has helped the state. Representatives from the Heartland Institute told the House Resources and Conservation Committee that modest warming had increased crop production and has had other benefits. OK, sure. But what if warming continues? Did the group detail potential statewide crop devastation? No. Did they consult Idaho scientists who have warned that global warming would have extensive and costly ramifications for the state? Again, no. The mainstream scientific community agrees, there is huge evidence that greenhouse gases from the burning of coal, oil and gas are causing the world to warm in a dangerous manner. We hope lawmakers listen to the scientific majority, and not fringey, out-of-state groups.
Cheer
Cheers to Camp Rainbow Gold, a camp that serves children with cancer. The camp has had issues with capacity and struggled with the lack of a permanent lease, meaning it had to take down and rebuild the camp every year. Now, the camp has purchased nearly 200 acres of land in Fairfield, which it plans to transform into Idaho’s first medical camp. Camp leaders gave a glimpse into the future by showing off their 10-year plan this week and detailed its goal of opening in 2022. We applaud all that this camp does for sick children and wish them luck in their plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.