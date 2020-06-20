Our View: Cheers and Jeers to great local students, bashing those who want to stay safe and Juneteeth celebrations

Cheers to Kylie Baumert. The College of Southern Idaho volleyball player will take her game to the University of Southern California in the fall.
The Golden Eagle libero leaves CSI as the all-time digs leader with 1,053 digs. She’s the second Idaho native to join the Women of Troy.
Cheers to the 2020 grads from Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh high schools. Both classes received their diplomas in in-person graduation ceremonies this week. Great job, grads!
Jeers to bashing people who are still being careful about coronavirus. Restaurants are bustling, graduations, weddings and even music festivals are back on, and it’s basically business as usual out there. But COVID-19 is also out there. While many are determined to live life as normally as possible with the virus still among us, others are still isolating, physically distancing themselves from others and wearing a mask for their own and others’ protection. In Idaho, we like to live and let live. So what’s with the animosity toward those who are taking steps to protect themselves and others? We’ve heard stories of people being yelled at or flipped off for wearing masks. Social media is rampant with rude and cruel remarks about those who are nervous about going out in public. But just this week, the South Central Public Health District warned that they’re concerned about the number of cases among people between the ages 18 and 44. While younger folks might be more flippant about rules, they’re also the ones working on the front lines in grocery stores, restaurants, medical jobs and more. So, please, let’s stay committed to keeping each other safe and not letting those taking more to avoid getting sick live their lives without harassment.
Cheers to acknowledging and celebrating Junetheenth. Many people are learning about Juneteeth, which honors the end of enslaving people in the United States, for the first time this year. But it turns out it’s the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery.
Gov. Brad Little this week issued a proclamation recognizing Friday as the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth saying it marks a renewed shared commitment to ensuring equality and opportunity are a reality for all Americans. In 2001, then Gov. Dirk Kempthorne established Juneteenth as a state holiday, making Idaho the fifth state to officially recognize the anniversary.
Idaho has a lot of reflecting to do on racism, and we hope to see an ongoing dialog about equality for everyone in our state.
