Our View: Cheers and Jeers to great local students, bashing those who want to stay safe and Juneteeth celebrations

Jeers to bashing people who are still being careful about coronavirus. Restaurants are bustling, graduations, weddings and even music festivals are back on, and it’s basically business as usual out there. But COVID-19 is also out there. While many are determined to live life as normally as possible with the virus still among us, others are still isolating, physically distancing themselves from others and wearing a mask for their own and others’ protection. In Idaho, we like to live and let live. So what’s with the animosity toward those who are taking steps to protect themselves and others? We’ve heard stories of people being yelled at or flipped off for wearing masks. Social media is rampant with rude and cruel remarks about those who are nervous about going out in public. But just this week, the South Central Public Health District warned that they’re concerned about the number of cases among people between the ages 18 and 44. While younger folks might be more flippant about rules, they’re also the ones working on the front lines in grocery stores, restaurants, medical jobs and more. So, please, let’s stay committed to keeping each other safe and not letting those taking more to avoid getting sick live their lives without harassment.