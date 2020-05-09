Our View: Cheers and Jeers to graduates, NIMBYers and teachers

Cheers
Cheers to College of Southern Idaho graduates. You didn’t get the commencement ceremony you wanted or the one you deserved. Celebrating your accomplishments with your family and friends is just one of the many rights of passage stolen by COVID-19 this year. But even though you didn’t get all the pomp and circumstance that normally comes with a college degree, you can still say you did it. You’ve taken a huge step to improve your future job prospects, income and more by completing college. And whether this is just the beginning of your higher education, or you’re heading into the workforce, we say: Cheers, congrats and job well done.
Jeers
Jeers to NIMBYers. We’re talking about those who want growth in Twin Falls, just “not in my backyard.” New projects should be questioned — and thoroughly. And we think opposing opinions are healthy (just look at this Opinion page). But these questions and oppositions should come from facts, not fear.
The Masqueray Lofts project includes two 56-unit, five-story apartment buildings along Seventh and Eighth avenues, near City Park. At a virtual Planning and Zoning meeting this week, 29 people spoke — many opposing all or part of the project and some with false information. Suggesting that people in low-income housing will bring drugs, crime and lower property values is just incorrect and downright offensive.
Cheers
We want to give a cheer of encouragement to teachers this week. This weird school year is winding down. An Idaho Ed News article this week found that hundreds of Idaho children are unaccounted for in the switch to distance learning. In the Twin Falls School District, there have been 143 students (out of 9,500) who aren’t in touch. While not bad, the numbers are concerning. We have seen teachers feeling hopeless over kids they couldn’t reach. We know you’re doing your best during this, and we know you’re coming up with new and innovative ways to reach out to all students.
