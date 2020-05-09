Our View: Cheers and Jeers to graduates, NIMBYers and teachers

Cheers

Cheers to College of Southern Idaho graduates. You didn’t get the commencement ceremony you wanted or the one you deserved. Celebrating your accomplishments with your family and friends is just one of the many rights of passage stolen by COVID-19 this year. But even though you didn’t get all the pomp and circumstance that normally comes with a college degree, you can still say you did it. You’ve taken a huge step to improve your future job prospects, income and more by completing college. And whether this is just the beginning of your higher education, or you’re heading into the workforce, we say: Cheers, congrats and job well done.