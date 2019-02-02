Cheer
Cheers to federal workers and everyone who helped them out during the government shut down. As one of our letters to the editor said this week, Idahoans who went without paychecks for a month felt more of a tsunami effect than a ripple from the longest-ever shutdown. We hope another shut down can be avoided, but if it happens, we’re certain there will be good neighbors ready to step up and help again. Airport manager Bill Carberry said there was a steady stream of donations coming to help TSA employees at the Twin Falls airport. TSA might be some of the most visible federal employees, but don’t forget, from forests to mining to BLM, there are hundreds of other federal employees all around us.
Jeer
Jeers to Idaho’s efforts in reducing smoking, especially among our youth. A new tobacco control report from the American Lung Association gives Idaho an overall grade of “F.” Idaho received an “F” for tobacco prevention and cessation funding, “C” for smoke-free air, “F” for tobacco taxes, “C” for access to cessation services and “F” for tobacco only for those 21 and older. According to the report, there were 1,800 smoking-attributable deaths in Idaho last year and about 18.5 percent of high schoolers used some form of tobacco. Twin Falls could soon see an improvement in our air quality. Last month, the city had a public listening session to get residents’ opinions about a potential change in ordinances allowing smoking in bars and other businesses. A second session is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.
Cheer
Cheers to the Gooding Volunteer Group. The group formed in 2014 to connect volunteers and replace old playground equipment in the community. Since then, they raised $150,000 to build a park designed by children. Now they’re at it again with plans for a new park with a whole new theme. They’ve recently been awarded two grants, and we think they deserve even more. It’s encouraging to see this group’s continued success in creating interactive, fun places for the families of Gooding.
