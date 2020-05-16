Our View: Cheers and Jeers to custom meat processors, flouting the rules and intrepid businesses

Cheers
Cheers to the Magic Valley’s custom meat processors. With fears of meat shortages on the rise, customers are calling them in droves, hoping to buy an animal to have it butchered so they can stock their freezer with meat.
“Normally this time of the year my average employee gets 32 hours a week. Right now, I have approximately 20 employees staffed and they’re all getting 80 hours a week,” said Don Scarrow, owner of Scarrow Meats in Jerome.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on supply chains for most of the agriculture industry. Custom meat processors are a small part of that, and we see them working hard to keep people fed.
Jeers
Jeers to those who planned an event before the guidelines recommended and jeers to the restaurant that opened and allowed the gathering.
One positive COVID-19 case this week was a person who attended a gathering at a Mini-Cassia restaurant last weekend, prior to the governor’s recommended opening for restaurants.
Seriously? We know, it’s tough out there. And we believe no one who knew they were sick would put others at risk. But that’s the most dangerous part of this disease: There’s a two-week incubation period where you may spread it before you even know you’re sick.
“We know people are sick of wearing masks, of postponing get-togethers, and of limiting their visits to stores and other public places — but now is not the time to relax your caution. If we forget the protective habits we’ve worked to build over the last two months and go back to life as normal, we are asking for a surge in cases that may shut down our economy all over again,” said Logan Hudson, Public Health Division Administrator for South Central Public Health.
And no one wants that.
Cheers
Cheers to businesses who have taken this time of social distancing to refresh their buildings. Walking around town, you can’t help but notice business owners out repainting, refurbishing, retiling and more. This time without customers filling your business every day has been more than tough. But we salute those who are looking to the future, confident that people will soon be back with their wallets open.
