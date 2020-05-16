Our View: Cheers and Jeers to custom meat processors, flouting the rules and intrepid businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cheers

Cheers to the Magic Valley’s custom meat processors. With fears of meat shortages on the rise, customers are calling them in droves, hoping to buy an animal to have it butchered so they can stock their freezer with meat.

“Normally this time of the year my average employee gets 32 hours a week. Right now, I have approximately 20 employees staffed and they’re all getting 80 hours a week,” said Don Scarrow, owner of Scarrow Meats in Jerome.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on supply chains for most of the agriculture industry. Custom meat processors are a small part of that, and we see them working hard to keep people fed.

Jeers

Jeers to those who planned an event before the guidelines recommended and jeers to the restaurant that opened and allowed the gathering.

One positive COVID-19 case this week was a person who attended a gathering at a Mini-Cassia restaurant last weekend, prior to the governor’s recommended opening for restaurants.