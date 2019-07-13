Cheers
Cheers to cops with kittens. And puppies. This week, Shoshone police and fire departments were called to rescue a kitten from a storm drain. The same day, Jerome County deputies also rescued a cat. Not to be outdone, Jerome city fire and police rescued a dog from a fire. While there may have been more important things that police and firefighters did this week, we’re glad we live in a place where the small fuzzy creatures among us are taken care of.
Jeers
Jeers to uninsured drivers. This week, we interviewed several people who were hit by uninsured drivers and suffered the consequences. The North West Insurance Council reports that the number of uninsured drivers increased by 22% from 2012 to 2015. A new law will help the state crack down on drivers without insurance next year, in the meantime there isn’t much the victims of uninsured drivers can do.
Cheers
Cheers to the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley for expanding. Stakeholders and area leaders broke ground Thursday on a $2.1 million, 7,920-square-foot addition. The expansion will increase enrollment from 300 to 500, and will expand much needed early-childhood development programs.
