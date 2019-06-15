Cheer
Cheers to the downtown business community rallying around Dwayne Steiner, who suffered severe injuries in a crash June 7 on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls. Steiner owns Downtown Leather Works on Main Avenue. His wife, Maryann, was killed in the crash along with their beloved pug, Annie. Our hearts go out to Dwayne, his family and friends. Since his brother posted a GoFundMe account online, downtown businesses have encouraged each other to donate. Small business owners depend on their neighbors for their livelihoods, and we’re glad to see downtown businesses stick together.
Jeer
Jeers to whoever is spreading graffiti all over Twin Falls. Someone again is taking out their artistic frustrations with spray paint on local businesses. A number of businesses were found with graffiti painted on them in the 200 and 300 blocks of Fourth Avenue South and the 200 and 300 blocks of Idaho Street South, Twin Falls police officer J.P. O’Donnell said. More graffiti popped up Thursday night. Might we suggest a paint ‘n’ sip night instead of tagging the town?
Cheer
Cheers to one tough kid. Alex Flores is just 9 years old, but he’s endured 28 surgeries since January when he was struck by a hay train — a tractor-trailer pulling three trailers of hay — while crossing a street.
He lost his left arm as a result. His positive — and stubborn — attitude have helped. He told his mom he could mow the lawn when she warned that he couldn’t and has learned to tie his shoes one-handed. We know life will continue to throw challenges at Alex, but we also know he’ll take them in stride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.