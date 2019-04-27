Cheer
Cheers to all the local athletes signing with colleges. You’ve put in hard work in school and on the field. We’ve been proud to celebrate your wins with you, and now we’re proud to celebrate furthering your athletic and academic careers. Congratulations to everyone.
Jeer
Jeers to whatever is going on with the Lincoln County Republican Central Committee picking a new sheriff. The committee has been tasked with appointing a new sheriff, since Rene Rodriguez stepped down from the job charged with child sex abuse crimes. The committee picked Verlon Southwick, Scott Denning and Rene King. County commissioner Rebecca Wood says at least one of the candidates is under investigation by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training and is at risk of decertification. One is under investigation for possibly using excessive force, she said. All have issues, she says, though neither she nor the committee would elaborate on the backgrounds of the candidates. In general, we think the rules that cause a private non-elected body that doesn’t have to follow government transparency rules to appoint a sheriff are terrible in the first place. But if they’re going to do it, they should do it right. As one person who attended the meeting on Wednesday said, “Our sheriff should be someone we look up to, not someone we have to look out for.”
Cheer
Cheers to Wood River High School artists and the school for standing behind its students. Recently, Glenneda Zuiderfeld of Jerome, posted a picture of one of the pieces that was critical of President Donald Trump. Zuiderfeld, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for an Idaho House, said the painting was proof of indoctrination in school. House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow also got in on the debate, emailing Blaine County School District Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes for an explanation. We think Holmes’ response was pitch-perfect. “Not only is there the ‘NOPE’ tile noted in the link you sent, but there is also a tile that positively promotes President Trump’s cutting of regulations,” she said. She also sent a photo of a painting of President Abraham Lincoln. Art is supposed to make you think. It’s not always about landscapes or picking a painting that matches your couch. Sometimes you’ll disagree with it, and sometimes it will make you uncomfortable. This event should be a great lesson to all the artists at Wood River High School about the impact of art.
