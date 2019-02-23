Cheer
Cheers to making a cold-case arrest and to admitting the mistakes of the past. This week we got incredible news that a man was finally being charged with the 1995 murder of 14-year-old Regina Krieger. Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, 56, of Burley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder a week before the 24th anniversary of Regina’s disappearance. Krieger disappeared from her father’s home in Burley in February 1995, just days before her 15th birthday. Her death notice ran April 18, 1995, in the Times-News, after horseback riders found her decomposed body near the Montgomery Bridge east of Rupert. At first, police mishandled the case, former Cassia County Sheriff Randy Kidd told our reporter in 2015. Investigators initially did not consider it a murder, but a suicide or a runaway. The case went cold until 2017 when two FBI agents were assigned to the case. We applaud police, and Regina’s family, for never giving up.
Jeer
Jeers to lawmakers who continue to try to undermine Idaho voters. This week there were two pieces of legislation that would have repealed Medicaid expansion, even after a lawsuit to repeal was soundly shut down by the Idaho Supreme Court earlier this month. The first would have repealed the expansion immediately, while the second would have repealed it in several years if expected savings didn’t pan out. Republican Reps. Julianne Young and John Green argued that voters were uninformed when they passed the initiative with 61 percent. Hardly. Idahoans have asked their lawmakers to take care of health care in our state for years. And when they couldn’t get it done, voters took the matter into their own hands. We’re with Republican Rep. Fred Wood of Burley when he says “I don’t buy the argument.”
Cheer
Cheers to Rep. Sally Toone, a Democrat from Gooding, for proposing legislation that makes sense. Teachers are vitally important to society, and Idaho can do much better in hiring and retaining the people who teach our next generation. The bill would provide about $12,000 in loan assistance to teachers working in rural or economically disadvantaged schools over a four-year period. Anyone who’s gone to college lately knows $12,000 won’t cover someone’s entire college debt, but it’s a great incentive for people who want to teach to get certified and stay in a community. “We have to have tools in our toolbox,” Toone told the Times-News. “It won’t fit everybody. But it’s an opportunity to try to keep teachers here.” We’re glad that Toone, a former teacher herself, is looking out for educators in Idaho.
