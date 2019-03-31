Cheer
Cheers to Idaho Power for making a commitment to clean energy. The company announced Tuesday that is plans to return to its carbon-free roots. It announced a long-term goal to provide 100 percent clean energy by 2045 and that the company has reached an agreement and will seek state approval to buy up to 120 megawatts of solar power from a solar project south of Twin Falls. That means that in 26 years, all of its energy will come from hydro, solar, geothermal, wind and biomass production sources. To meet that goal, Idaho Power is on a pathway away from coal and planning more investments into clean energy sources — starting with the solar project near the Nevada border, scheduled to come online in 2022.
“We absolutely are doing this because we believe it is in the right interest of our customers and our company,” Idaho Power President and CEO Darrel Anderson told the Times-News in a phone interview.
Jeer
Jeers to the failure of Sen. Michelle Stennett’s exploding target bill. The proposed bill by the Ketchum Democrat would have made state code consistent with federal land laws by prohibiting exploding targets on state-owned public lands during the designated fire season, which is from May to November. An exploding target caused a fire last summer that burned more than 64,000 acres near Bellevue. Seven other fires were also caused by exploding targets last year in Idaho.
Opponents of the bill brought up the usual bad faith arguments that the bill would cause government overreach. We just hope that no catastrophic wildfires are started by careless use of exploding targets this summer.
Cheer
A long-overdue cheers to our local Vietnam War veterans. Friday was Vietnam War Veterans Day. Several veterans shared their stories with the Times-News. Most expressed the sentiment that they appreciate the thanks, and that it’s long overdue. These days, social media is full of videos of veterans returning home to cheers, confetti and thanks. But as soldiers returned from Vietnam, they were met with spit, curse words or silence. The Vietnam War and whether the U.S. should have been there are serious topics and merit discussion. But those who served deserve our thanks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.