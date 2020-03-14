Our View: Cheers and Jeers to being proactive, coronavirus hucksters and health care workers

Cheer

Cheers to everyone being sensibly proactive about COVID-19. As of writing this Friday afternoon the state announced there was one positive test for coronavirus in Idaho. It seems prevention is the best cure. We applaud organizers who had to make tough decisions this week to put the community’s health above profits. Remember that during this time small business owners, performing artists, and workers of all kinds will likely be negatively affected. Please continue to support where you can. . . while maintaining proper social distance.

Jeer

Cheers to fraudsters trying to cash in on people’s fears. The Idaho Statesman reported this week that an Idaho business has been added to a federal health-fraud list for selling unapproved coronavirus treatments. The Nampa company, Herbal Amy, sells CBD and herbal products on its website. It was sent a warning letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission for selling a product listed for $115 called the “Buhner Coronavirus Kit” or the “Coronavirus Protocol.” The kit was made up of three tinctures and a tea.