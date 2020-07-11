Our View: Cheers and Jeers to armchair scientists, Idaho teachers and Shoshone city park vandals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeers

Jeers to the armchair scientists and doctors promoting anti-face covering garbage all over social media. You aren’t helping. Wearing a face covering is proven by actual science to be one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of a virus. Of course there are exceptions to the rule — some people truly can’t wear them for medical reasons. But most who are raving about your freedoms being limited when Idaho officials suggest covering your face to reduce the spread of germs don’t fit in that category. Please, consider real doctors like the St. Luke’s Wood River Valley emergency physicians who are begging you to listen and mask-up.

Cheers

An encouraging cheers to teachers eyeing the beginning of the school year with fear and uncertainty.

“We want our students back in school at the end of summer,” Gov. Brad Little said this week. “In the fall I expect Idaho schools to safely reopen for in-person education.”

We have no doubt Idaho teachers are up to a challenge. But many are wondering how are they to safely do their jobs and go to work. What happens if a teacher gets stick? A student? A substitute? Will there be any substitutes willing to fill in a classroom previously tainted by coronavirus? Who pays for all that hand sanitizer?