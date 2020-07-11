Our View: Cheers and Jeers to armchair scientists, Idaho teachers and Shoshone city park vandals

Jeers
Jeers to the armchair scientists and doctors promoting anti-face covering garbage all over social media. You aren’t helping. Wearing a face covering is proven by actual science to be one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of a virus. Of course there are exceptions to the rule — some people truly can’t wear them for medical reasons. But most who are raving about your freedoms being limited when Idaho officials suggest covering your face to reduce the spread of germs don’t fit in that category. Please, consider real doctors like the St. Luke’s Wood River Valley emergency physicians who are begging you to listen and mask-up.
Cheers
An encouraging cheers to teachers eyeing the beginning of the school year with fear and uncertainty.
“We want our students back in school at the end of summer,” Gov. Brad Little said this week. “In the fall I expect Idaho schools to safely reopen for in-person education.”
We have no doubt Idaho teachers are up to a challenge. But many are wondering how are they to safely do their jobs and go to work. What happens if a teacher gets stick? A student? A substitute? Will there be any substitutes willing to fill in a classroom previously tainted by coronavirus? Who pays for all that hand sanitizer?
Jeers
Jeers to the vandals who lit fire to the public bathroom in Shoshone’s city park. A city park is for the people and a great place to go when many events are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who set the fire made the park less welcoming and less safe for Shoshone residents. A cheer within this jeer goes to the city’s mayor, City Council members and police chief who dug into their own pockets to fund a reward to find those responsible.
