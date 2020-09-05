Our View: Cheers and Jeers to Anchor Bistro, waste in government and setting the record straight

Cheers

We’d like to give a cheers to Anchor Bistro for their outstanding show of transparency this week. The Twin Falls restaurant and bar on Blue Lakes Boulevard posted Tuesday morning that it would be closed for the rest of the week because an employee got a positive COVID-19 test. It can’t have been an easy decision to close, and it was surely an even harder one to publicly say what happened. We know they aren’t the only restaurant or business in town who’s had an employee get sick amid the pandemic, but they’re one of the few to acknowledge it. Friday, Anchor announced it would remain closed through Sept. 10. Cheers to doing the right thing for your employees, customers and the public. We hope they come back stronger than ever, and when this is all over, we know people will remember them as an honest local business.