Cheer
Cheers to Twin Falls High School senior Dakota Horton for her senior project that went above and beyond. As her project, Horton created an all-ages prom for people with special needs. The project was personal for Horton — she has three siblings with special needs.
Twin Falls High senior projects generally include 40 hours of hands-on work. But Horton spent more than 100 hours in just fundraising for the prom.
“The special needs community is widespread without many things to do,” Horton said.
Even her parents were astonished by the success of the event.
“We’re hoping that this continues,” said her mother, Jessica. “The turnout is so much bigger than we expected and this is only its first year.”
We hope the event continues, and inspires others to think of people of all need levels when planning their next public event.
Jeer
Stop what you’re doing (after you read this), and wash your hands. Also, get a flu shot if you haven’t gotten one yet.
The flu is hitting schools especially hard this year, with multiple schools closing because so many teachers and students are sick.
More than 20 percent of the Kimberly School District’s 2,000 students have been absent, and the district was closed Friday because there was a shortage in staff.
The district’s superintendent Schroeder wrote in an email to the Times-News: “Predominantly, it seems to be flu like symptoms.”
Other illness-related school closures are affecting the Gooding School District (closed Wednesday and Thursday) and North Valley Academy in Gooding (closed Wednesday through Friday). Classes in Gooding will resume Tuesday after the President’s Day holiday.
Earlier this winter, Camas County schools closed for illness.
The flu shot this year is particularly effective against the virus, and there’s still time to get one.
It’s up to all of us together to prevent diseases from spreading.
Cheer
Cheers to Idaho lawmakers for moving forward with a bill that would mean nearly all sexual assault kits are DNA tested. Another cheers to local law enforcement for being in support of the bill. In the past, many kits went untested because victims opted out or because police didn’t deem them in need of testing.
Now, instead of victims opting out, they can opt to have the kits collected anonymously.
“We’ve seen some great improvements all throughout our state since 2016,” Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury told the Times-News.
“The hope from this amendment is that it will just make it simpler for law enforcement and will move us as close as we can to a test-all-kit state.”
Testing as many kits as possible can help identify serial rapists whose DNA is found in other assaults.
“I’m very supportive of all kits being tested,” Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said.
“The more evidence we can get, the better. I think it’s a great idea.”
