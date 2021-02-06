Our View: Cheers and Jeers to a retiring judge, government trying to hide public information and good COVID-19 news

Surprise, the government is trying to make it easier to hide public information from the public again.

Legislation to end the requirement that state agencies and local municipalities publish legal notices in newspapers headed to the full Idaho House this week.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the measure that would, yes, eliminate a source of income for Idaho newspapers (which we’re clearly against), but also make it harder for Idahoans to find information on what’s happening in their cities, counties, school districts, pest abatement districts, cemetery districts. . . you get the idea.

While newspapers are businesses, we don’t get into this line of work to get rich. It’s our mission to keep readers informed and keep governments in check.

The bill’s sponsor says that governments could publish legal notices on their own websites, saying it would save entities money.