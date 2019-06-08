Cheer
Cheers to a generous doctor. You’ll see Dr. Chad Johnson at high school sports events all over the Magic Valley treating student athletes for free.
“I’m not here to get rich,” Johnson says. “I’m here to take care of kids, and keep kids playing.”
When patients ask about how they will be billed, he shrugs.
No charges are recorded for his services or those of his athletic trainers, we reported in a recent story. The service relies heavily on donations.
“We’ve stitched up lips, eyebrows and set broken bones,” Johnson told the Optimist Club at a recent meeting.
That’s not the only way he gives. Earlier this month, Johnson was among those providing sports physicals for the next school year, with the fees paid going back to the respective schools to fund their athletic programs.
Jeer
Jeers to the Blaine County School District. It’s impossible to know now if recent allegations of systematic corruption are true, but it’s clear the district has a big communication problem.
Anger among parents and district staff is at what appears to be an all-time high. Even if allegations are baseless, the fact that they’re being made by so many people and so loudly shows there have been years of poor communication.
A petition to remove Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes received more than 500 signatures and will likely be presented at the next school board meeting after more than 100 people attended a community forum June 3 in Hailey. That kind of passionate response to leadership doesn’t just come from nowhere. We hope the community can come together for the sake of students and resolve these issues.
Cheer
Burley is booming — still. Monday, McCain Foods celebrated opening its new plant. The expansion increases the potato market for farmers and “creates a stable market,” Cranney said. McCain worked with current contractors to give them the first chance at the expanded market. Although the new plant uses automated systems, the expansion also added 180 new jobs. Tuesday, a North Carolina company announced its plans to build six anaerobic digesters to produce biogas at five dairies near Burley. GESS International will invest $240 million, or $40 million for each digester, according to a statement from the company. The biogas plants will bring nearly 100 jobs to the area, with a minimum of 16 full-time jobs per plant.
