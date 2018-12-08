Cheer
Many College of Southern Idaho students who are parents are now eligible for some extra help. The college announced it received a four-year grant for nearly $240,000 in October through the U.S. Department of Education. It means low-income students who are eligible for a federal Pell Grant to receive financial help with paying a licensed child care facility. That’s worth cheering for. Anything that helps students get farther in their education is a good thing in our book. Child care is expensive, and these hardworking students deserve a break.
Jeer
Any responsible gun owner will tell you that safety is paramount when owning a firearm. It’s important to know where your guns are and treat them like they’re loaded at all times. So we find it jeer-worthy that three people made it all the way to airport security with loaded handguns in their carry-on luggage. Most of us cringe when we’ve accidentally packed a full-size tube of toothpaste that we’ll have to toss at TSA security, but these passengers will face steep fines if convicted. We hope this rash of careless gun owners will remind others to be more vigilant about where they’ve packed their pistol.
Cheer
Idaho is one of just five states that doesn’t offer publically funded preschool. This means many children start kindergarten behind their peers who attended preschool. Parents who can’t afford preschool are about to have a new option thanks to the Twin Falls Public Library. We cheer the library for seeing a problem in our community and stepping up to help out. The program starts in January, and during each weekly session, children will learn a new letter, a kindergarten readiness concept, work on numbers, participate in hands-on activities. Parents will get help, too, receiving worksheets to take home with suggestions for activities to do with their children. And, once a week, the library will even provide dinner. We applaud the effort to make kindergarten readiness to all Twin Falls families.
